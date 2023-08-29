Residents of Wixson Heights neighborhood of Orofino have been ordered to evacuate because of fire

The remnants of a structure are seen at Orofino on Tuesday evening. The fast-moving Hospital Fire has burned structures and caused an evacuation of the Wixson Heights neighborhood.

 August Frank/Tribune

UPDATE AT 7:59 P.M.:

OROFINO -- The Hospital Fire at Orofino is now fully surrounded by lines created by bulldozers but is considered 0% contained, according to an update this evening from the Idaho Department of Lands.