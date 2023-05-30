Lewis-Clark State's Dominic Signorelli (14) is congratulated by teammates after he hit a grand slam home run during the first inning of the Warriors' NAIA World Series game against Taylor at Harris Field on Tuesday.
Players in the Westmont dugout cheer as a teammate comes in after scoring a run against William Carey in Game 15 of the NAIA World Series Tuesday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Westmont's Finn Snyder makes it safely into third base as William Carey third baseman Brady Wilson tries to tag him out in Game 15 of the NAIA World Series Tuesday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
William Carey's Brady Wilson (16) catches a fly ball during Game 15 of the NAIA World Series against Westmont at Harris Field on Tuesday.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Southeastern's Nicholas Block, right, fist bumps teammates after scoring during Game 14 of the NAIA World Series against Indiana Wesleyan at Harris Field on Tuesday.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Indiana Wesleyan's Jake Thompson, right, slides into third base during Game 14 of the NAIA World Series against Southeastern at Harris Field on Tuesday.
Jordan Opp
Lewis-Clark State's Dominic Signorelli (14) is congratulated by teammates after he hit a grand slam home run during the first inning of the Warriors' NAIA World Series game against Taylor at Harris Field on Tuesday.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Lewis-Clark State's Nick Seamons runs to third base during an NAIA World Series game against Taylor at Harris Field on Tuesday.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Lewis-Clark State's Pu'ukani De Sa throws the ball to first base during an NAIA World Series game against Taylor at Harris Field on Tuesday.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.