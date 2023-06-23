UPDATE AT 10:05 P.M.:
The ground shook Friday afternoon in Lewiston. But the commotion was likely human-caused, not a geologic event.
At about 3:30 p.m., a magnitude 2.3 earthquake was detected south of Lewiston, according to the National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado.
A number of Lewiston residents posted on social media about feeling the rumbling in their homes. Of those who mentioned their location, many of them were in the Lewiston Orchards.
Jon Tytell, a geophysicist with the National Earthquake Information Center, said the readings from Friday's incident "look like quarry activity." But without confirmation of some kind of blasting or digging, the center initially ruled the incident a minor earthquake. That ruling could be changed if the center confirms the shaking was human-caused.
On Friday evening, the source of the rumbling wasn't clear.
There were social media rumors of blasting near the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, but the airport itself wasn't conducting any blasting, Director Michael Isaacs said.
A controller at the air traffic control tower on the airfield told Isaacs they got a warning about blasting Friday from Atlas Sand and Gravel, which is located south of the airport. Attempts by the Tribune to contact Atlas on Friday weren't successful.
Whatever the cause, the incident was a jolt for at least a few residents.
"Yes, we felt it on Richardson Ave, in Lewiston. I went outside and my neighbor felt it too," Linda Kay Hightower wrote on the LCV Neighborhood Watch Facebook page.
"Yes, it was loud and shook the house. Couple blocks from airport," Cynthia Tarola posted on the LCV Neighborhood Watch page.
"It was major blasting near the Lewiston airport that registered as an earthquake because it literally shook the ground," Aubrey Walker Reese posted on the Tribune Facebook page.
ORIGINAL POST:
