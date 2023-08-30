UPDATE AT 10:13 P.M.:
OROFINO -- No one was injured in the fast-moving fire that swept through Wixson Heights in Orofino on Tuesday afternoon and evening.
But six homes were destroyed, one partially burned and “lots of outbuildings,” said Don Gardner, Clearwater County emergency management officer.
The cause of the fire “is still under investigation,” Gardner said, “but the spark moved so fast we lost the first home within 30 minutes.”
The fire that started behind State Hospital North spread quickly through grass and trees into Wixson Heights. Gardner said there are 34 homes that were evacuated and all are within the Orofino city limits.
Firefighters stayed on the scene until the rain and lightning started and then were forced to pull back. The rain continued off and on through the night and is currently raining, he said.
Gardner did not have a full count of how many people were evacuated but three shelters were opened for meals and sleeping arrangements. Eventually, he added, only one person stayed overnight in a shelter; the rest lodged with friends, family or at a hotel.
As of Wednesday morning the fire was out, largely due to the rain. Gardner said workers are continuing to monitor the site for any flareups or unforeseen problems. The Clearwater County commissioners have declared a state of emergency and Gardner said that will remain in effect for at least three days in case the county runs into some unexpected expenses.
“Yesterday we were working with the state (department of lands and emergency management) and they were very supportive and ready to help if asked for it,” Gardner said. “The rain helped us a lot. If we didn’t get the rain, we’d still be working at it.”
ORIGINAL STORY:
OROFINO -- Six houses and numerous outbuildings were lost in the Hospital Fire on Tuesday in Orofino, according to an update from the Idaho Department of Lands distributed this morning.
Residents of the Wixson Heights neighborhood are being allowed back into the area, but it remains off-limits to all others.
Power has been restored to both the Orofino and Pierce areas, according to Avista's outage map. Power lines are still being repaired in the Orofino area, according to IDL's update.
With the help of rainfall, firefighters have managed to stop the forward momentum of the fire. Crews today will focus on tightening "indirect dozer line" around the fire's perimeter and also begin mop-up operations, according to the IDL update.
The fire is estimated to be 50 acres, but a more accurate measure will be made later today, according to IDL.
Dent Bridge Road remains open, but officials ask those traveling on it to "use extreme caution." Firefighting efforts are being conducted near the road, and slow-moving or parked vehicles will be present.
The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.
The agencies that have responded include the Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association, Idaho Department of Lands, U.S. Forest Service, Orofino Fire Department, Twin Ridge Rural Fire District, Sunnyside Rural Fire District, Kamiah Fire-Rescue and Grangemost Fire District.