Lewis-Clark State's Nick Seamons makes it safely to second base as Indiana Wesleyan second baseman Luke Roman prepares to catch the ball in game 4 of the NAIA World Series Friday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
Lewis-Clark State's Isaiah Thomas celebrates as he comes into the dugout after a home run against Indiana Wesleyan in game 4 of the NAIA World Series Friday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
August Frank
The sun sets over Harris Field as Lewis-Clark State plays Indiana Wesleyan in game 4 of the NAIA World Series Friday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Players in the William Carey dugout celebrate in their game against Bellevue in Game 3 of the NAIA World Series Friday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
William Carey's Jake Lycette and Brady Wilson (16) celebrate their victory over Bellevue in Game 3 of the NAIA World Series Friday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Westmont players gesture to fans in the crowd before Game 2 of the NAIA World Series against Cumberlands on Friday.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Westmont's Liam Critchett embraces teammate Shane Hofstadler as he comes home after a home run against Cumberlands in Game 2 of the NAIA World Series Friday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Taylor's Drew Loy slides home to score a run against MidAmerica Nazerene in Game 1 of the NAIA World Series on Friday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Taylor's Sam Gladd high fives teammates as he comes into the dugout after a home run against MidAmerica Nazerene in Game 1 of the NAIA World Series Friday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
