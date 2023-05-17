Kohberger indicted by grand jury, arraignment expected Monday at Latah County Courthouse

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court, on Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow.

 Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

UPDATED AT 11:33 A.M.:

MOSCOW -- Bryan Kohberger will appear in an arraignment hearing 9 a.m. Monday in Latah County 2nd District Court in Moscow after being indicted by a grand jury.

