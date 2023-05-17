MOSCOW -- Bryan Kohberger will appear in an arraignment hearing 9 a.m. Monday in Latah County 2nd District Court in Moscow after being indicted by a grand jury.
Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He remains in Latah County Jail.
He was scheduled to appear in a preliminary hearing June 26 in Latah County Magistrate Court to determine if there was probable cause to move forward with his case. Now, with the grand jury indictment on the same charges, he will instead appear before District Court Judge John Judge in an arraignment hearing.
Idaho Supreme Court spokesperson Nate Poppino told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News that Kohberger will be advised of his rights and may enter a plea at this arraignment hearing.
According to court documents released Wednesday, the names of all the grand jury witnesses have been sealed. This is a response to the high publicity of this case and complaints that potential witnesses and their families have been harassed in person and via social media.
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson warned that releasing their names would “invite additional harassment, intimidation and possible threats, and undermine not only the integrity of this case, but the parties’ prospective rights to a fair trial with an impartial jury.”
