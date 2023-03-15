UPDATED AT 3:27 P.M.:
Road crews responded quickly Wednesday to rock slides on Idaho Highway 14 between Grangeville and Elk City and on U.S. Highway 12 northeast of Kooskia.
Mark Pfeifer, public information officer for the Idaho Transportation Department, said both highways were cleared by early afternoon.
“Our goal is public safety so we immediately responded — we’re a 24/7 agency,” Pfeifer said. “It’s that time of year again, with the precipitation and freezing and thawing, we see more rock slides. Our crews are out patrolling and we remind drivers to remain vigil.”
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office first reported the slides about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. On Idaho Highway 14, they were between mileposts 3 and 8; milepost 21.75 with a large boulder in the middle of the highway; mileposts 25 to 26 with large boulders on both sides of the highway and milepost 42.5 with smaller rocks dispersed across the highway.
The rock slide on U.S. Highway 12 was at milepost 119.
“There were both small rocks and there was one large rock that required heavy equipment” to remove it, Pfeifer said.
He added that if drivers witness any type of road obstruction or danger they can call Star ISP or Star 477 from anywhere in Idaho.
ORIGINAL POST:
GRANGEVILLE -- Idaho Highway 14 between Grangeville and Elk City is currently blocked by multiple large rockslides, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported this morning.
The rockslides include “extremely large boulders” that are almost completely blocking both lanes of traffic, the sheriff’s office said.
Crews from the Idaho Transportation Department and sheriff’s deputies are currently on scene.
The slides are between mileposts 3 and 8; milepost 21.75 with a large boulder in the middle of the highway; milepost 25 to 26 with large boulders on both sides of the highway and milepost 42.5 with smaller rocks dispersed across the highway.
The slides were first reported about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.
A rockslide also was reported on U.S. Highway 12 at milepost 119 but was later cleared, the sheriff’s office reported.
No further information was immediately available.
