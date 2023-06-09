Defendant Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a motion hearing regarding a gag order in Latah County District Court on Friday in Moscow. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.
Attorney Shanon Gray walks away from a podium after speaking with Latah County Judge John C. Judge during a motion hearing regarding a gag order in a case against Bryan Kohberger in Latah County District Court on Friday in Moscow. Gray is the representing attorney for the Goncalves family, whose daughter was one of four victims in a November 2022 killing.
Attorney Jay Logsdon enters the courtroom for a motion hearing regarding a gag order in Latah County District Court on Friday in Moscow. Logsdon's client, Bryan Kohberger, is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Latah County Judge John C. Judge presides over a motion hearing regarding a gag order in a case against Bryan Kohberger in Latah County District Court on Friday in Moscow.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
MOSCOW -- Latah County District Judge John Judge on Friday did not announce his decision on the nondissemination order, or gag order, in the Bryan Kohberger case as it relates to the media.
Judge heard arguments from Wendy Olson, the attorney of the media coalition that is trying to persuade the court to vacate an order prohibiting attorneys and law enforcement involved in the Kohberger case from speaking publicly about the case.
He also heard arguments from Kohberger's attorney, Jay Logsdon, and Latah County Chief Civil Deputy Prosecutor Bradley Rudley, both of whom argued to keep the gag order in place.
A written decision on the gag order is expected from Judge at a later date.
MOSCOW -- Latah County District Judge John Judge this morning did not announce a decision on the gag order in the Bryan Kohberger case as it relates to the attorney for a victim's family.
Shanon Gray, the attorney for the family of Kaylee Goncalves, argued in court that the gag order prohibiting attorneys involved in the Kohberger case from talking to the public is too broad and should be amended to allow him to speak publicly.
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson, Chief Civil Deputy Prosecutor Bradley Rudley, and Kohberger's attorney, Jay Logsdon, made arguments to keep the gag order in place.
Judge said he will issue a written decision at a later time.
At 1:30 p.m. today, Judge will hear arguments from attorneys representing a media coalition regarding the gag order. The media will argue the gag order should be vacated.
