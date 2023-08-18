UPDATED AT 4:37 P.M.:
Inland Cellular announced the restoration of services is estimated at 4:30 p.m. today.
Updated: August 18, 2023 @ 5:03 pm
"The fiber repair consisted of two cables containing 96 and 892 fiber strands so the restoration effort has taken considerable time and effort by Lumen in Dallas, TX to fully restore services," Inland Cellular announced.
UPDATE AT 1:12 P.M.:
Inland Cellular announced at 12:40 p.m. that SMS services have been "fully restored."
"Circuits are progressively restoring connectivity as Lumen engineers and technicians continue to stabilize the fiber link," the company said on its website.
"Some calling scenarios are currently restored. Inland customers will receive calls from people outside of the Inland regional area. Calls while roaming and placing calls off our network are still in the process of being restored," the company said.
UPDATE AT 12:02 P.M.:
Inland Cellular announced that "connectivity will return in stages as repairs continue."
ORIGINAL POST:
A "cut fiber path" in Dallas has caused trouble with calls and texts for Inland Cellular customers attempting to reach numbers outside of the company's network, according to a post on Inland Cellular's website this morning.
Inland Cellular made the announcement at 8:42 a.m. today.
The company said crews from a fiber company was on site repairing the damage. The estimated time of restoration was 11 a.m.
"At this time, 12 strands have been spliced, and repair efforts remain ongoing. We have an updated estimated time of restoration from TNS and Lumen of 11 am," Inland Cellular said on its website.
