A homeless man was arrested on an attempted murder charge after allegedly attacking another homeless man with a hammer Friday in downtown Lewiston.

Edward R. Hochrein Jr., 37, was taken into custody to the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center following an alleged attack on Ryan Williams, 39, who is being treated at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with serious injuries to his skull, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department. Both men are believed to be homeless, according to Capt. Jeff Klone with the Lewiston Police Department.