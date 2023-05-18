UPDATED AT 5:04 P.M.:
The Idaho State Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to approve the University of Idaho’s request to take the first steps to acquire the University of Phoenix.
Idaho’s land grant university proposed creating a not-for-profit organization, called NewU, in order to acquire the longstanding and controversial online higher education institution, the University of Phoenix. The board’s decision to allow the formation of the entity and to give it authority to pursue the transaction came one day after UI publicly announced the proposal.
The decision was made with no opportunity for public input. Because the negotiations were subject to a nondisclosure agreement, most UI faculty and staff didn't know about the proposal until it was announced Wednesday afternoon.
The state education board, which also serves as the university's board of regents, was aware of the proposal, and held three executive sessions on March 22, April 25 and May 15 to discuss it, according to Thursday's meeting materials.
Board members spoke positively about the opportunity to reach more adult students, especially as enrollment in higher education is anticipated to decline.
UI President C. Scott Green said that the university was approached in March by the University of Phoenix management team about the offer. He said UI's leadership was impressed with the team and thought the two institution shared goals.
"We both recognize that students of all ages and all education goals will benefit from our affiliation," Green said.
The net purchase price is $350 million, said Brian Foisy, vice president for the Division of Finance and Administration at UI.
This purchase will be financed by bonds issued by NewU and not taxpayer dollars.
Under the agreement, at least $10 million annually would go to UI, and around 25% of additional cash flow from the University of Phoenix would go to the university, with the remaining going to the not-for-profit, NewU.
Foisy said it's projected that between now and fiscal year 2030, between $153 million and $170 million could flow to the UI, and between $320 million and $337 million to NewU.
The newly formed not-for-profit would acquire all the assets of the online university, which includes a high-capacity digital education platform and a few leases for physical locations.
The University of Phoenix is a for-profit institution, and in 2021, its students were awarded a total of nearly $50 million in tuition refunds as part of a larger $191 million lawsuit for deceptive advertisements. In 2009, the U.S. Justice Department settled a False Claims Act lawsuit against the institution for $67.5 million.
State Board member Kurt Liebich said that since the news became public he received a number of questions and concerns about the reputation of the University of Phoenix.
In April, the University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees rejected a proposal to purchase the online university, with some citing its tarnished reputation, the Little Rock public radio station reported.
Green said he and other university leaders looked into the university's current management and processes and felt comfortable moving forward.
"We understand there's been problems in the past and people were rightly upset with them for past behaviors," Green said. "But it is our opinion in dealing with them and through going through our due diligence, that they're on a very different path now."
If acquired by UI, the online university would go to not-for-profit 501 (c) (3) status. New management of the online university took over in 2017.
Board President Linda Clark said the transaction aligned with recommendations made by then-Gov. Butch Otter's 2017 Higher Education Task Force, which found there should be a statewide digital delivery system for postsecondary education.
She said it aligns "both in terms of expanding offerings to include adult learners but also, and importantly in this state, leveling the playing field. Making sure that your address doesn't determine what access you have to programs and training."
Board member Cally Roach said that because many adults can't leave work to attend a university full-time, the University of Phoenix's model is a good opportunity for those looking to switch careers, and it could result in more skilled workers.
"This provides a great benefit for both business and employees and students," Roach said.
If the transaction goes through, both entities will continue to operate separately. The University of Phoenix will maintain its name and branding, and degrees obtained through it will be from the online university and not UI, Green said. However, there may be opportunities in the future to try to create an added benefit, such as scholarships, for Idaho students, he said.
This transaction is targeted for completion by early 2024. The sale will need approval from both institutions' accreditors: The Higher Learning Commission for the University of Phoenix and the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities for UI.
