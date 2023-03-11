Two men walked away from an emergency landing at about 11:15 a.m. today at Bryden Canyon Golf Course after the aircraft they were flying lost power when it was taking off from the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.

The pilot, JR Luper, is a Lewiston flight instructor who was conducting a lesson in the area for a student, said Lewiston Airport Director Mike Isaacs, at the scene.