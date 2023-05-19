Asotin County Prosecutor Benjamin C. Nichols died this afternoon of injuries sustained in a vehicle crash on Critchfield Road in Asotin County. He was 64.
Nichols served as the county's prosecuting attorney for more than 20 years. He was appointed to the position in 2001 after his boss and former prosecutor Ray Lutes was named Asotin County District Court judge. Nichols was elected to the post later that year and had held it since.
Asotin County Prosecutor Benjamin C. Nichols was flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane on Friday afternoon after being involved in a crash on Critchfield Road between Clarkston and Asotin, according to the Asotin County Sheriff's Office.
Nichols, 64, of Clarkston, was riding a motorcycle east on Critchfeld Road and was passing the intersection of Swallows Nest Drive. A four-door SUV attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Swallows Nest Drive and collided with Nichols' motorcycle, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Nichols "suffered severe injuries," according to the news release, and was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, then flown to Sacred Heart.
The driver of the SUV, Richard B. Hensley, 79, of Lewiston, wasn't injured in the crash, according to the news release.
