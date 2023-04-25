Eric "Scott" Taylor

A 52-year-old Lewiston man was taken into custody Tuesday after being indicted by a grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance relating to fentanyl.

Eric S. Taylor was indicted by a grand jury Monday in 2nd District Court on involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance, according to court documents. Police conducted a six-month investigation alleging that Taylor delivered fentanyl to Samantha G. Russell, who died of an overdose, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office.