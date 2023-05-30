Lewis-Clark State's Dominic Signorelli (14) is congratulated by teammates after he hit a grand slam home run during the first inning of the Warriors' NAIA World Series game against Taylor at Harris Field on Tuesday.
Southeastern's Nicholas Block, right, fist bumps teammates after scoring during Game 14 of the NAIA World Series against Indiana Wesleyan at Harris Field on Tuesday.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Indiana Wesleyan's Jake Thompson, right, slides into third base during Game 14 of the NAIA World Series against Southeastern at Harris Field on Tuesday.
Jordan Opp
Lewis-Clark State's Dominic Signorelli (14) is congratulated by teammates after he hit a grand slam home run during the first inning of the Warriors' NAIA World Series game against Taylor at Harris Field on Tuesday.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Lewis-Clark State's Nick Seamons runs to third base during an NAIA World Series game against Taylor at Harris Field on Tuesday.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Lewis-Clark State's Pu'ukani De Sa throws the ball to first base during an NAIA World Series game against Taylor at Harris Field on Tuesday.
Southeastern of Florida fought out of a midgame deficit and then held off Indiana Wesleyan's rally attempts to notch a 6-4 elimination win in the Avista NAIA World Series on Tuesday afternoon at Harris Field.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.