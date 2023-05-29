Lewis-Clark State Isaiah Thomas comes home as teammate Jake Green cheers in the dugout following Thomas' home run against MidAmerica Nazerene in Game 10 of the NAIA World Series on Monday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
Lewis-Clark State catcher Sam Olsson loses his grip on the ball while attempting to tag out MidAmerica Nazerene outfielder Sean Maple on Monday during Game 10 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston.
Westmont second baseman Brady Renck celebrates after turning a double play against Taylor during Game 11 of NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Monday.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
August Frank/Tribune
Austin Johnson/Tribune
MidAmerica Nazerene's Noah Castillo reacts after bashing a home run against Lewis-Clark State in Game 10 of the NAIA World Series Monday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
