Nonstop commercial passenger flights between Lewiston and Seattle will be back in October after a five-year hiatus.
Delta flights connecting the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport with the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will begin Oct. 9 and can be booked starting Saturday.
One of the daily flights will depart Lewiston at 7 a.m. and arrive at Seattle at 8:30 a.m. Another flight will leave Seattle at 7:45 p.m. and arrive in Lewiston at 9 p.m. The flights will carry 70 passengers in first-class, Delta Comfort+ and coach.
Delta has served Lewiston since 2005 when it introduced nonstop Salt Lake City flights. Those flights, as well as United’s nonstop service to Denver, will remain.
The expansion of service was announced at a Friday meeting of the airport authority board with about 50 community leaders and elected officials in attendance.
“Seattle has always been the prize we’ve been going after,” said Airport Board Chairman Gary Peters, noting the effort began in 2018 when Horizon Air left the Lewiston airport, where it had offered nonstop service to Seattle and Boise.
“Not only are we going to Seattle, we’re going to Seattle on Delta, which is America’s No. 1 rated airline for numerous, numerous years,” Peters said.
No federal, state or local government money will subsidize the Seattle flights even though the addition is happening at a time when many communities with similar sized populations have lost 50%, 80% or even all of their flights, Peters said.
Airport officials shared the historical data from decades of Horizon flights with Delta, he said.
“Delta saw the relevance of this opportunity,” Peters said. “... It’s not like it’s an unknown.”
Maintaining an expanded roster of destinations will depend on how much travelers use the Lewiston airport, said Nez Perce County Commissioner Doug Zenner and Airport Board Member Laurie Wilson.
“I’d like to ask our community now to support it,” Zenner said. “Fly here so we can have the service. If we use this service, they’ll give us more.”
Airport leaders had heard the community’s requests and understand how important Seattle flights are, Wilson said.
“Please, please fly in and out of Lewiston,” she said. “Let’s keep it here.”
More efforts to bolster Lewiston’s commercial passenger service are underway, Peters said.
“We are the smallest community in the United States with two signature carriers,” he said. “And now we have three hubs to add to that.… So we are incredibly thankful. And we’ve fought hard to keep that service through COVID.”
The United flights are supported with a three-year subsidy. It began in 2021, totals $4 million and is a part of Nez Perce County’s allocation of money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Asked what the status of the United agreement was, Peters said, “we’ve had no requests for additional funding.”
In the coming year, the airport will complete a feasibility study for a new terminal and continue communicating with Delta and United multiple times each month, he said.
The Lewiston airport is one of two that serve north central Idaho and southeastern Washington. The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport has nonstop service to Boise and Seattle.
