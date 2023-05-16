Early results show Lewiston voters rejecting raising of Avista franchise fee

Poll workers arrive at the Nez Perce County Courthouse on Tuesday evening with the ballots from the various precincts in Lewiston. The votes will be counted and are expected to be reported later tonight.

 Elaine Williams/Tribune

UPDATED AT 9:29 P.M.:

Lewiston residents resoundingly rejected an increase in the Avista Corp. franchise fee in a simple majority vote of 1,612 to 584 Tuesday.