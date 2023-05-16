UPDATED AT 9:29 P.M.:
Lewiston residents resoundingly rejected an increase in the Avista Corp. franchise fee in a simple majority vote of 1,612 to 584 Tuesday.
UPDATED AT 9:29 P.M.:
Lewiston residents resoundingly rejected an increase in the Avista Corp. franchise fee in a simple majority vote of 1,612 to 584 Tuesday.
Expressed as percentages, it was 73.41% opposed and 26.59% in favor.
A total of 2,197 of the city of Lewiston’s 17,748 registered voters cast ballots in the election, for a turnout of 12.38%.
Had the measure passed, the Avista franchise fee would have climbed from 1% to 3%. Lewiston Avista customers, including residents, businesses and nonprofits, would have paid $3 instead of $1 for every $100 Avista charges them for natural gas and electricity.
Yearly revenue from the fee used for construction, reconstruction and maintenance of streets would have jumped from $400,000 to $1.2 million.
That revenue would have been added to the $6 million annually the city receives for that purpose primarily from property and gas taxes.
Avista collects the fee, but was neutral on the proposal to raise it.
Lewiston city council members voted to put the measure on the ballot, but none of them publicly took a stand on the issue.
Lewiston’s Mayor Dan Johnson stated he supported it. An upgrade of 21st Street was one of the projects that Johnson, Council President Hannah Liedkie and Councilor Rick Tousley identified as a priority for money from the higher franchise fees.
Main Street was a priority of Liedkie and Johnson. Tousley also listed Bryden Avenue as a road he believed could have benefited from additional revenue for road work.
As Nez Perce County handled the election, its information technology department was dealing with challenges in internet connectivity that also affected the city of Lewiston.
The election generally proceeded as normal, but Nez Perce County couldn’t post election results online. The problem also temporarily prevented voting officials from having access to real time data about any voter who tried to cast more than one ballot.
That issue was resolved by late afternoon and election officials were able to review the information collected during the time they didn’t have access to the data.
“It was a quiet election with a twist,” said Nez Perce County Auditor Patty Weeks.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL POST:
A total of 346 early and absentee voters in the city of Lewiston rejected an increase in Avista Corp. franchise fees.
The minority, 190, supported it. Counting of ballots from the city's 22 precincts is under way at the Nez Perce County courthouse after polls closed at 8 p.m.
The measure would raise the Avista franchise fee from 1% to 3%. Annual revenue would rise from $400,000 to $1.2 million. The money would go to road projects.
More updates will be posted throughout the night.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.