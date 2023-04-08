The cross on the hill looking over the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley appears upside down Saturday evening just before sunset. The lights were quickly turned off. The Asotin Lions Club is hoping to fix the cross, which was apparently struck by vandals.
Jacob Trickey
The cross on the Lewiston Hill is back upright Saturday evening. Members of the Asotin Lions Club and the public fixed the cross Saturday after it was apparently struck by vandals.
The cross on the Lewiston High has been fixed by the Asotin Lions Club and members of the public, and has been turned back on.
Club members traveled to the site to fix the cross Saturday night, but they were beaten there by people not involved with the Lions Club.
"The members of the public were up there getting it fixed before we could even get it done," said Ty Aiken, an Asotin Lions Club member. "We had a lot of people calling, trying to reach out to us and help us out. It all worked out good."
The lights were turned back on around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, just a few hours before the arrival of Easter Sunday.