Combinations of ingredients two women perfected on camping trips form the foundation of Infuse & Booze, a business that recently expanded at the Port of Lewiston.
The business sells dried ingredients in jars for more than 10 kinds of craft cocktails. The small size costs $25 and makes eight to 10 servings.
Customers add spirits and leave the jars in their refrigerators for as little as four hours or as long as three days to allow the flavors to blend, said Jamie Laybourn, who owns the business with Amy McCall.
“It’s really lazy bartending,” she said.
One of the most popular jars is for “Old Fashioneds.” Their take on the classic bourbon drink comes with dried oranges, bitters, cherries and a sugar stick.
Many of their customers take the jars with them on vacation to avoid paying premium prices for drinks at tourist destinations.
“We like to call ourselves cocktail consultants,” Laybourn said.
The Laybourns camp with the McCalls. The women, who have been friends since junior high, began taking the jars on their trips to save time and avoid the hassle of making drinks out in the woods.
They road tested their concept as a business at the 2022 Art Under the Elms at Lewis-Clark State College, assembling what they thought would be enough jars in advance of the event.
They sold out each day of Art Under the Elms’ three days.
“We’d go home and make more at night,” Laybourn said.
Since then the business has grown so rapidly they needed to move it from a second kitchen at Laybourn’s home to a 2,500-square-foot space at the Port of Lewiston with larger, heavier-duty equipment.
Infuse & Booze sells online at infuseandbooze.com and at the Moscow Farmers Market, a place where they also source ingredients.
They recently landed placement in the online and catalog holiday line-up of a major upscale national chain. They’re also in 35 stores in about 15 states.
Among the local stores where their products can be found are DZ Designs in Lewiston, Patt’s Garden Center in Clarkston, the Coco Bee in Colfax and Grander Goods in Pullman.
The Coco Bee is a luxury beeswax and skincare retailer. Grander Goods describes itself as a natural market and “zero waste, bulk foods, apothecary.”
In addition to Infuse & Booze, Laybourn and McCall both own separate portrait photography businesses.
They created the logo for Infuse & Booze and take all of the pictures for its website, which they built.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.