A happily transplanted New Yorker has expanded her business that trains cheerleaders in a new location at the Lewiston Center Mall.
Updated: May 5, 2023 @ 5:44 pm
Previously the business was housed in 2,000 square feet near Sherwin-Williams Paint Store of Lewiston along 21st Street, a significantly smaller space than the 7,300 square feet it leases now at the mall, said Tami Faraci, owner of Valley Cheer.
One of the features of the larger footprint near Rite Aid is an area that is the same size as those used in cheer competitions, something that is allowing Valley Cheer to introduce its own all-star competition team, Faraci said.
The business has classes for girls and boys ages 4 to 15 that teach students how to tumble, jump, pom dance and do stunts, she said.
Each class costs $35 per month, not counting a $20 registration fee, gear and uniforms. Valley Cheer hosts open gym time from 6-8 p.m. on Fridays for $10 where middle school and high school cheerleaders can practice.
Additional information about the business is available by calling (208) 298-6988 or emailing valleycheerid@gmail.com.
Faraci began cheerleading in middle school, made the varsity squad in ninth grade and continued to cheer in college at State University of New York at Morrisville. As an adult, she has coached at the elementary, middle school and high school levels.
Her daughter, Bella Shomper, who cheered in middle school and high school, is a head coach at Valley Cheer.
Faraci and Shomper moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley after Faraci’s husband took a job in the area.
The community has been receptive to her business, which, after just two years, has 150 students, Faraci said.
“The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has wrapped their arms around me in every way,” she said.
