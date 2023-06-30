Lewiston’s city council has restored its financial support of Valley Vision, a not-for-profit economic development group.
Valley Vision will receive as much as $30,000 from the city of Lewiston based on how well it completes tasks outlined in an agreement approved by the city council last week.
“In September, we will receive a report that will identify and get metrics to those measurables so that we can determine what this contract is actually worth to us for this fiscal year,” Council President Hannah Liedkie said.
One of them is developing options for a manufacturing center that would help industrial businesses interested in locating or expanding in the region. The options would include a location, financing, building specifications and construction timeline, according to the agreement.
Valley Vision must also conduct 12 “qualified business visits” as part of recruiting new employers to the region, according to the agreement.
At the same time, the organization is expected to meet with 21 businesses in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to develop a program that helps with retention and expansion of area industries, according to the agreement.
The council’s new stance on Valley Vision comes about nine months after it withheld the city’s contribution.
The organization was without a president and CEO at the time following Scott Corbitt’s departure to become the general manager of the Port of Lewiston.
That vacancy was filled in December by Jerry Chavez, who brought more than 25 years of economic development experience to the position.
The performance of Valley Vision in recent months and meeting with Chavez, Liedkie said, convinced her to change her position on the organization even though initially she was “probably his biggest skeptic.”
