Expanding the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley's manufacturing base is a priority of of Jerry Chavez, the president and CEO of Valley Vision, who is working to shape a new direction for the not-for-profit economic development group.
Employers in the food processing, energy processing, weapons and ammunition, computerized numerical control machining and outdoor recreation manufacturing are among those Valley Vision will try to recruit to the area in coming months, Chavez said in a recent presentation for the Lewiston City Council.
He will target those types of ventures in California, Oregon, Washington and Canada, he said.
The goal is that at least five of them will be interested enough in the region to visit for site tours in one year, Chavez said.
At the same time, Valley Vision will be involved in other efforts such as adding manufacturing space and putting together local and state incentives for businesses relocating to the area.
The group will also meet with 21 Lewiston-Clarkston Valley businesses in a format that will use their answers to questions on a software program as a starting point. Volunteers will be trained to conduct confidential interviews with the participating ventures.
“We don’t do this for ourselves,” Chavez said. “We do this for the (Lewiston-Clarkston Valley) residents.”
Chavez joined Valley Vision in December, not long after the Lewiston City Council had decided not to provide the not-for-profit group an annual contribution of $40,000.
Mayor Dan Johnson and Council President Hannah Liedkie said Monday they are seeing fresh ideas in Valley Vision.
When the council discontinued its financial support, Liedkie said her position was she wanted to see metrics and measurables so “that we could do a contract. We cannot just give money away. And so I feel that you have addressed that.”