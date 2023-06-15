Expanding the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley's manufacturing base is a priority of of Jerry Chavez, the president and CEO of Valley Vision, who is working to shape a new direction for the not-for-profit economic development group.

Employers in the food processing, energy processing, weapons and ammunition, computerized numerical control machining and outdoor recreation manufacturing are among those Valley Vision will try to recruit to the area in coming months, Chavez said in a recent presentation for the Lewiston City Council.