The parent company of the CCI/Speer in Lewiston is going through a “cost reduction and earnings improvement program.”
A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last week outlines cuts at corporate offices and in the company’s outdoor products segment, but doesn’t list cuts at CCI/Speer, one of Lewiston’s largest employers.
None of the 1,300 jobs at CCI/Speer in Lewiston or positions at Vista Outdoor’s other ammunition-making plants are being eliminated, said Eric Smith, a spokesperson for Vista Outdoor.
“The changes are being implemented in response to elevated retail inventory levels, rising interest rates and inflation, which have pressured our top and bottom lines and impacted our outlook for fiscal year 2024,” according to the filing.
The cost reductions are helping prepare the company for a previously announced separation of its outdoor products segment and sporting goods segment scheduled for this year, according to the filing.
“At the corporate level, the company has taken steps to streamline its corporate costs and operating model by reducing headcount, cutting outside spend and redeploying resources to maximize brand autonomy and corporate scale,” according to the filing.
Those changes will drive efficiencies and enable more results from areas such as supply chain, e-commerce and licensing.
A merger of Bell, Blackburn, Copilot, Fox, Giro, Krash and Raskullz, brands of Vista Outdoor that all have bicycling gear, is being accelerated with “leadership and facility consolidations,” according to the filing.
It’s also closing its Bell/Giro headquarters in Scotts Valley, Calif., in September and relocating employees to a revamped innovation center about seven hours away in the Fox headquarters in Irvine, Calif.