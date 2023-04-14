The executive at Vista Outdoor responsible for the portion of the company that includes its ammunition-making operations in Lewiston is poised to make millions in a new position.
The executive at Vista Outdoor responsible for the portion of the company that includes its ammunition-making operations in Lewiston is poised to make millions in a new position.
Jason Vanderbrink, who has been president of Vista Outdoor’s Sporting Products segment, is retaining that title and has become CEO of that part of the company, according to a Vista Outdoor filing last week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
He will continue in both jobs later this year after Vista Outdoor’s sporting products segment separates from the outdoor products segment into two independent companies, according to the filing.
Vanderbrink has been with Vista Outdoor almost two decades, according to a prepared statement from Vanderbrink emailed by Vista Outdoor to the Tribune.
“This is more than an individual accomplishment,” he said. “Instead, it’s a testament to all the hard-working, dedicated and talented people working at sporting products.”
The promotion prepares Vanderbrink for the responsibilities he will have after the spin-off, according to a prepared statement from Gary McArthur, Vista Outdoor’s interim CEO.
Vanderbrink “has reshaped our ammunition portfolio through the Remington and Hevi-Shot acquisitions,” McArthur said. “His leadership through numerous economic and demand cycles positions sporting products for long-term strength.”
In Vanderbrink’s job that started March 31, he will have a base salary of $805,000, according to the filing.
He will have a target incentive equal to 100% of the “new base salary (maximum 200%) under the company’s annual incentive plan for fiscal year 2024,” according to the filing.
He also will receive a “long term incentive” award under the company’s 2020 stock incentive plan equal to $2.66 million, according to the filing.
The long-term incentive award will be comprised of 60% performance shares and 40% restricted stock units, according to the filing.
The performance shares will vest if certain preestablished performance conditions are satisfied in a three-year period.
The restricted stock units will vest in three equal installments on the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date, provided Vanderbrink remains with the company through the vesting dates, according to the filing.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.