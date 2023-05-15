Lewis-Clark State outfielder Nick Seamons prepares to make the game winning catch against Hope International in the first game of the NAIA Opening Round Monday in Lewiston. LCSC defeated Hope International 15-14.
Lewis-Clark State Charlie Updegrave celebrates a home run as he moves through the dugout in the first game of the NAIA Opening Round Monday in Lewiston. LCSC defeated Hope International 15-14.
August Frank/Tribune
Lewis-Clark State outfielder Nick Seamons prepares to make the game winning catch against Hope International in the first game of the NAIA Opening Round Monday in Lewiston. LCSC defeated Hope International 15-14.
The Lewis-Clark State baseball team opened its NAIA Opening Round tournament with a wild 15-14 victory over Hope International of California on Monday evening at Harris Field.
It was a wild game that ended with an especially wild ninth inning. The Warriors, batting as the visiting team, scored six runs in the top of the ninth to erase a three-run deficit. The key blows were Charlie Updegrave's three-run homer and Pu'ukani De Sa's two-run blast.
Hope International managed to bring in two runs in the bottom of the ninth and made it a one-run game with one out. But the Warriors got two outs to preserve their victory.
The Warriors, the fourth seed, must win this double-elimination tournament in order to qualify for the NAIA World Series next week. They will play Concordia of Michigan at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Concordia beat Science & Arts of Oklahoma 11-7 earlier in the day Monday.
Hope International, the top seed, will play Science & Arts in an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.