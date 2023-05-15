The Lewis-Clark State baseball team opened its NAIA Opening Round tournament with a wild 15-14 victory over Hope International of California on Monday evening at Harris Field.

It was a wild game that ended with an especially wild ninth inning. The Warriors, batting as the visiting team, scored six runs in the top of the ninth to erase a three-run deficit. The key blows were Charlie Updegrave's three-run homer and Pu'ukani De Sa's two-run blast.