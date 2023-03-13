This photo taken with a drone shows Lewiston's ruptured High Reservoir near 16th Avenue and 29th Street. The break in the century-old reservoir released 3 million gallons of water into the near by neighborhood in January.
Here is the view Monday from inside the High Reservoir, which was drained of its water after it ruptured Jan. 18.
August Frank/Tribune
Austin Johnson/Tribune
The remaining water in Lewiston's High Reservoir, which failed Jan. 18, is pumped out of the damaged structure in late January. This part of the reservoir is where the structure collapsed.
City of Lewiston water staff witnessed the failure of the town’s High Reservoir on Jan. 18 after they were summoned to the scene by a call from police dispatch at 3:41 a.m.
Seeing their way through total darkness and thick fog with flashlights, they observed water overflowing from the top of the reservoir and spilling over the side, according to a news release issued by the city of Lewiston today that provides new details about the disaster.
“As they observed this, they began hearing loud noises coming from the reservoir and moved away as they were concerned for their safety,” according to the news release. “... At this moment, the northwest corner of the reservoir collapsed and a large wall of water was released.”
Staff then moved further away because they didn’t know how much of the wall was going to fall.
“There is no indication that any control system alarms or notifications were communicated to the water staff as the reservoir continued to overflow with water,” according to the news release.
“Even after the rupture, the monitoring system showed that everything at the reservoir was operating normally,” according to the news release.
After contacting a contracted programmer to troubleshoot the warning system, staff notified emergency services, began determining the impact of the water that was released and initiated incident command protocols at a nearby police training facility.
The update contains no information about how the city plans to repair the reservoir or how much it will cost.
The city’s water system has been operating under a temporary fix since late January, when the city isolated the broken reservoir from the rest of its water system.
That work allowed the city to lift a boil water order that was in place for 3,800 of the city’s 6,000 water customers for a little more than a week.
The city tested the water in multiple places daily while the boil water order was in place and all of the tests found the water safe to drink with no indication of any bacteria being introduced into the system.
The most recent inspection reports of High Reservoir do not show “any known structural deficiencies,” according to today’s news release.
“In 2017, treated water was found in a neighboring property to the east of the reservoir,” according to the news release. “Through inspections, a crack within the reservoir lining was discovered as well as a broken sideboard that appeared to be leaking into the neighboring property.”
Those problems were fixed that year and since then “no other treated water has been reported outside of the reservoir,” until Jan. 18, according to the news release.
The city has been investigating what to do at the reservoir since it failed, creating a cascade of more than 3 million gallons of water that flooded homes and streets.
Located at 16th Avenue and 29th Street, the High Reservoir was originally constructed in the 1920s at the same time as the city’s water treatment plant that is in the final stages of being replaced.
The High Reservoir and the Low Reservoir, near Sunset Park, constructed at the same time, are the oldest and largest of the city’s reservoirs, each holding 4.5 million gallons of water.
The city’s four other reservoirs have a combined capacity of 5.5 million gallons of capacity, not including a reservoir near the high school that’s being finished this spring with 1.7 million gallons.
The city of Lewiston is cooperating with its insurance company in an ongoing investigation of the cause of the rupture.
“The mayor and city staff are dedicated to finding a resolution to this situation,” according to the news release.