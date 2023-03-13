City of Lewiston water staff witnessed the failure of the town’s High Reservoir on Jan. 18 after they were summoned to the scene by a call from police dispatch at 3:41 a.m.

Seeing their way through total darkness and thick fog with flashlights, they observed water overflowing from the top of the reservoir and spilling over the side, according to a news release issued by the city of Lewiston today that provides new details about the disaster.