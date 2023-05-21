2024 GOP hopefuls defend Marine who put NYC subway rider in fatal chokehold

FILE - Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 5th Precinct on May. 12, 2023, in New York. Republican presidential hopefuls have rushed to support Penny, a white U.S. Marine veteran who was caught on video pinning an agitated Black subway passenger to the floor in a fatal chokehold.(AP Photo/Jeenah Moon, File)

 AP Jeenah Moon

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the nation to show Daniel Penny that “America’s got his back.” Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley called for New York’s governor to pardon Penny, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy donated $10,000 to his legal defense fund.

Republican presidential hopefuls have lined up to support Penny, a 24-year-old U.S. Marine veteran who was caught on video pinning an agitated fellow subway passenger in New York City to the floor in a chokehold. The passenger, 30-year-old Jordan Neely, later died from compression of the neck, according to the medical examiner.