An underappreciated asset as one ages: good balance

Taking a shower. Grocery shopping. Moving around the kitchen. Getting dressed. The underappreciated link between these mundane activities is good balance, which geriatricians say is key to maintaining an independent lifestyle as we age.

Lacking balance can be dangerous. In the U.S., 3 million older people seek medical care for fall-related injuries each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. But falls are not inevitable, said Roopa Anmolsingh, a geriatrician who created the Cleveland Clinic’s balance classes.

“Some people have a misconception that part of getting old is, you’re going to fall. That’s not true,” Anmolsingh said. “You can control how you fall, or if you fall.”

To prevent falls, geriatricians say people should start asking themselves questions about their balance as early as 50 years old.

Do I ever feel unsteady?

Besides muscles and bones, other systems in the body can affect balance, so it’s important to have a doctor check you if you ever feel unsteady, even if only occasionally. The cause could be related to blood pressure, a medication, inner-ear function, a nervous system issue or countless other potential problems.

Even if unsteadiness is not an issue, you can determine whether you still might need an intervention with an easy at-home assessment.

Standing next to a wall or something that can lend support if needed, raise one leg. If you can balance on each leg for 10 seconds, you should be fine, said Greg W. Hartley, a University of Miami professor of physical therapy specializing in geriatrics.

“If you can’t do that, then you should probably go see a physical therapist,” he said.

Another assessment, which Hartley recommended doing supervised, is called TUG, for “timed up and go.” Sit in a chair and start a timer when you stand. Walk 10 feet (3 meters), come back and stop the timer upon sitting back down. If it takes longer than 15 seconds, the risk for a fall is very high. Twelve seconds or less, the likelihood of a fall is almost zero.

The National Council on Aging offers an online resource to assess the risk of a fall with questions about medications, whether you worry about falling and if you have trouble stepping over a curb, among others.