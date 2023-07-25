Bear traps set for grizzly after fatal attack

FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando, Mont. Authorities set similar traps on Saturday night, July 22, 2023, and Sunday night, July 23, to catch a grizzly with at least one cub that attacked and killed a woman near West Yellowstone, Mont. (Tom Bauer/Missoulian via AP, File)

 AP Tom Bauer

BILLINGS, Mont. — Wildlife workers put out bear traps for a third night Monday as they try to capture a grizzly bear that killed a woman who was traveling alone on a forest trail near Yellowstone National Park.

Amie Adamson, 48, of Derby, Kan., died in Saturday’s fatal mauling near the Montana-Idaho border, the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office said. The victim was a marathon runner, and officials said she was likely running or walking at the time of the attack.

Tags

Recommended for you