WireDecember 25, 2024

Bethlehem marks second subdued Christmas Eve

JALAL BWAITEL Associated Press
Syrian citizens gather outside Saydnaya Convent during the lighting of the Christmas tree, in Saydnaya town on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Syrian citizens gather outside Saydnaya Convent during the lighting of the Christmas tree, in Saydnaya town on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)AP Hussein Malla
Priest Abuna Mata gives the communion during the Christmas mass in the Greek Orthodox convent Saint Takla, in Maaloula, some 60 km northern Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Priest Abuna Mata gives the communion during the Christmas mass in the Greek Orthodox convent Saint Takla, in Maaloula, some 60 km northern Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)AP Leo Correa
A nun attends the Christmas mass in the Greek Orthodox convent Saint Takla, in Maaloula, some 60 km northern Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A nun attends the Christmas mass in the Greek Orthodox convent Saint Takla, in Maaloula, some 60 km northern Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)AP Leo Correa
A delivery rider cycles past Christmas decorations in Lisbon, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
A delivery rider cycles past Christmas decorations in Lisbon, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)AP Armando Franca
Pakistani Christians attend midnight Christmas Mass at St. Anthony's church in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Pakistani Christians attend midnight Christmas Mass at St. Anthony's church in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)AP K.M. Chaudary
A woman prays by candles at Notre Dame Cathedral as the monument hosts Christmas Eve services for the first time since a devastating 2019 fire, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
A woman prays by candles at Notre Dame Cathedral as the monument hosts Christmas Eve services for the first time since a devastating 2019 fire, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)AP Thomas Padilla
A detail of the nativity scene is seen at Notre Dame Cathedral as the monument hosts Christmas Eve services for the first time since a devastating 2019 fire, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
A detail of the nativity scene is seen at Notre Dame Cathedral as the monument hosts Christmas Eve services for the first time since a devastating 2019 fire, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)AP Thomas Padilla
Faithful sit before the mass at Notre Dame Cathedral as the monuments hosts Christmas Eve services for the first time since a devastating 2019 fire, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Faithful sit before the mass at Notre Dame Cathedral as the monuments hosts Christmas Eve services for the first time since a devastating 2019 fire, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)AP Thomas Padilla
People queue to attend the mass at Notre Dame Cathedral as the monuments hosts Christmas Eve services for the first time since a devastating 2019 fire, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
People queue to attend the mass at Notre Dame Cathedral as the monuments hosts Christmas Eve services for the first time since a devastating 2019 fire, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)AP Thomas Padilla
Pakistani Christians attend midnight Christmas Mass at St. Anthony's church in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Pakistani Christians attend midnight Christmas Mass at St. Anthony's church in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)AP K.M. Chaudary
Pakistani Christians attend midnight Christmas Mass at St. Anthony's church in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Pakistani Christians attend midnight Christmas Mass at St. Anthony's church in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)AP K.M. Chaudary
People pose for the photo next to Christmas decoration after attending a Christmas mass at the church of St. George, in Maaloula, some 60 km northern Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
People pose for the photo next to Christmas decoration after attending a Christmas mass at the church of St. George, in Maaloula, some 60 km northern Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)AP Leo Correa
Houses are seen along the mountain as a cross stands over the Greek Orthodox convent Saint Takla on Christmas Eve in Maaloula, some 60 km northern Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Houses are seen along the mountain as a cross stands over the Greek Orthodox convent Saint Takla on Christmas Eve in Maaloula, some 60 km northern Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)AP Leo Correa
Priest Abuna Mata attends the Christmas mass in the Greek Orthodox convent Saint Takla, in Maaloula, some 60 km northern Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Priest Abuna Mata attends the Christmas mass in the Greek Orthodox convent Saint Takla, in Maaloula, some 60 km northern Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)AP Leo Correa
Fireworks burst over Saydnaya Convent during the lighting of the Christmas tree, in Saydnaya town on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Fireworks burst over Saydnaya Convent during the lighting of the Christmas tree, in Saydnaya town on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)AP Hussein Malla
Priest Jalal Ghazal attends a Christmas mass at the church of St. George, in Maaloula, some 60 km northern Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Priest Jalal Ghazal attends a Christmas mass at the church of St. George, in Maaloula, some 60 km northern Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)AP Leo Correa
Priests and clergy attend the Christmas celebration midnight Mass at the Cathedral-Basilica in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Priests and clergy attend the Christmas celebration midnight Mass at the Cathedral-Basilica in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)AP Mindaugas Kulbis
Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, center, waves as he arrives at the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, center, waves as he arrives at the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)AP Matias Delacroix
Murals cover Israel's separation barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Murals cover Israel's separation barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)AP Matias Delacroix
Zane Castello, 6, whispers his Christmas wish to Santa Claus during the Winter Day Camp holiday party at the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA in Johnstown, Pa. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (Thomas Slusser/The Tribune-Democrat via AP)
Zane Castello, 6, whispers his Christmas wish to Santa Claus during the Winter Day Camp holiday party at the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA in Johnstown, Pa. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (Thomas Slusser/The Tribune-Democrat via AP)AP Thomas Slusser
A woman buys street food near the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A woman buys street food near the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)AP Matias Delacroix
Scouts hold a sign that reads "We want life, not death" during the traditional Christian procession towards the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Scouts hold a sign that reads "We want life, not death" during the traditional Christian procession towards the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)AP Matias Delacroix
Syrian Christians shout slogans in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, as they march during a protest after a Christmas tree was set on fire in Hamah city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Syrian Christians shout slogans in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, as they march during a protest after a Christmas tree was set on fire in Hamah city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)AP Hussein Malla
Syrian Christians carry crosses and shout slogans, as they march during a protest after a Christmas tree was set on fire in Hamah city on Sunday, in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024.(AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Syrian Christians carry crosses and shout slogans, as they march during a protest after a Christmas tree was set on fire in Hamah city on Sunday, in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024.(AP Photo/Hussein Malla)AP Hussein Malla
Palestinian scouts carry posters, one reads "Peace for Gaza and its people," while they march during Christmas Eve celebrations at the Church of the Nativity, traditionally recognized by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Palestinian scouts carry posters, one reads "Peace for Gaza and its people," while they march during Christmas Eve celebrations at the Church of the Nativity, traditionally recognized by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)AP Nasser Nasser
Nigerian worshippers walk along the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Nigerian worshippers walk along the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)AP Matias Delacroix
Nuns walk along the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Nuns walk along the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)AP Matias Delacroix
Nigerian worshippers pray in the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Nigerian worshippers pray in the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)AP Matias Delacroix
A Syrian Christian man holds up a cross and shouts slogans in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, during a protest march after a Christmas tree was set on fire in Hamah city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
A Syrian Christian man holds up a cross and shouts slogans in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, during a protest march after a Christmas tree was set on fire in Hamah city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)AP Hussein Malla
A woman looks at Syrian Christians carrying crosses and shouting slogans in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, during a protest after a Christmas tree was set on fire in Hamah city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
A woman looks at Syrian Christians carrying crosses and shouting slogans in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, during a protest after a Christmas tree was set on fire in Hamah city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)AP Hussein Malla
Syrian Christians carry crosses and shout slogans in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, as they march during a protest after a Christmas tree was set on fire in Hamah city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Syrian Christians carry crosses and shout slogans in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, as they march during a protest after a Christmas tree was set on fire in Hamah city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)AP Hussein Malla
Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Roman Catholic cleric in the Holy Land, is received by local community while crossing an Israeli military checkpoint from Jerusalem for Christmas Eve celebrations at the Church of the Nativity, traditionally recognized by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Roman Catholic cleric in the Holy Land, is received by local community while crossing an Israeli military checkpoint from Jerusalem for Christmas Eve celebrations at the Church of the Nativity, traditionally recognized by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)AP Nasser Nasser
Scouts line up during the traditional Christian procession towards the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Scouts line up during the traditional Christian procession towards the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)AP Matias Delacroix
Palestinian police line up next to Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Palestinian police line up next to Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)AP Matias Delacroix

BETHLEHEM, West Bank — Bethlehem marked another somber Christmas Eve on Tuesday in the traditional birthplace of Jesus under the shadow of war in Gaza.

The cheer that typically descends on the West Bank during Christmas week were nowhere to be found. The festive lights and giant tree that normally decorate Manger Square were missing, as were the throngs of foreign tourists.

Palestinian scouts marched silently through the streets, a departure from their usual raucous brass marching band. Security forces arranged barriers near the Church of the Nativity, built atop the spot where Jesus is believed to have been born. A young boy stood holding a pile of balloons for sale, but gave up because there were no customers to buy them.

The cancellation of Christmas festivities is a severe blow to the town’s economy. Tourism accounts for an estimated 70% of Bethlehem’s income — almost all from the Christmas season. The number of visitors to Bethlehem plunged from a pre-COVID-19 high of around 2 million per year in 2019 to fewer than 100,000 in 2024, said Jiries Qumsiyeh, the spokesperson for the Palestinian Tourism Ministry.

A surge of violence in the West Bank, where more than 800 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire and dozens of Israelis have been killed in militant attacks, has greatly stalled tourism. Palestinian officials do not provide a breakdown of how many of the deceased are civilians and how many are fighters.

Since the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack that sparked the war, access to and from Bethlehem and other towns in the West Bank has been limited, with long lines of motorists waiting to pass through Israeli military checkpoints. The restrictions have prevented some 150,000 Palestinians from leaving the territory to work in Israel, causing the Israeli economy to contract by 25%.

In the Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel, Hamas-led militants killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took more than 250 Israeli hostages. Israeli officials believe that around 100 hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip.

Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Roman Catholic cleric in the Holy Land, noted the shuttered shops and empty streets and expressed hope that next year would be better.

“This has to be the last Christmas that is so sad,” he told hundreds of people gathered in Manger Square, where normally tens of thousands would congregate.

Pizzaballa held a special pre-Christmas Mass in the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza City. Several Palestinian Christians told the Associated Press that they had been displaced in the church since the war began in October of last year with barely enough food and water.

“We hope by next year at the same day we’d be able to celebrate Christmas at our homes and go to Bethlehem,” said Najla Tarazi, a displaced woman who prayed for the war to end. “We don’t feel happy.”

Bethlehem is an important center in the history of Christianity, but Christians make up only a small percentage of the roughly 14 million residents spread across the Holy Land. There are about 182,000 in Israel, 50,000 in the West Bank and Jerusalem and 1,300 in Gaza, according to the U.S. State Department.

Elsewhere, worshippers found connection despite difficult times.

Tourists flock to reopened Notre Dame Cathedral

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris celebrated its first Christmas Eve Masses since a devastating fire ravaged the medieval landmark in 2019.

About 2,000 people joined an afternoon Mass — one of four held on Tuesday — including worshippers and other visitors marveling at the restoration of the recently reopened cathedral. Some American tourists in Paris crafted their trip to ensure they could attend Christmas Eve services at Notre Dame.

“They did such an amazing job,” said visitor Aly Beinert. “It looks beautiful. It blew us away.”

The Paris Archbishop symbolically reopened Notre Dame’s grand wooden doors on Dec. 7 with three resounding knocks, with guests including President-elect Donald Trump, U.S. first lady Jill Biden, Britain’s Prince William and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Syrians come together for rare moment of joy

In Saydnaya, Syria, a large crowd gathered near a historic monastery on Christmas Eve to witness the lighting of a towering tree adorned with glowing green lights.

The celebration offered a rare moment of joy in a city scarred by over a decade of war and its infamous prison, where tens of thousands were held. Families and friends stood by the illuminated tree — some wearing Santa hats, others watching from rooftops — while a band played festive music and fireworks lit up the sky.

“This year is different — there’s happiness, victory and a new birth for Syria and a new birth for Christ,” said Houssam Saadeh, one attendee. Another, Joseph Khabbaz, expressed hope for unity across all sects and religions in Syria, dismissing recent Christmas tree vandalism as “isolated incidents.”

U.S. families honor victims of church school shooting

At City Church in Madison, Wisconsin, lead pastor Tom Flaherty urged congregants at a candlelight Christmas Eve service to open their hearts to God’s grace.

“Happiness comes from what happens. Joy comes from a much deeper place, and it doesn’t matter what’s going on around you,” Flaherty said. “So number one, joy comes from God’s love, and forgiveness.”

Eight days earlier, there was a deadly shooting in the school on the church’s campus.

Over the weekend, the congregation hosted a funeral for Rubi Patricia Vergara, the 14-year-old freshman killed when another student opened fire. A teacher was also killed and several others injured before the shooter shot herself and later died at a hospital, police said.

Spanish ministries bring seafarers holiday cheer

In the port of Barcelona, Spain, volunteers from the faith-based ministry Stella Maris visited seven ships docked there on Christmas Eve to deliver Nativity scenes and the local specialty of turrón (nougat candy) to seafarers.

The volunteers met seafarers from India, the Philippines, Turkey and elsewhere, said Ricard Rodríguez-Martos, a Catholic deacon and former merchant marine captain who leads Stella Maris in this major Mediterranean harbor.

Heavy snow hits the Balkans

A snowstorm in the Balkans stranded drivers and downed power lines Tuesday, but some saw the beauty in it.

“I’m actually glad it’s falling,” said driver Mirsad Jasarevic in Zenica, Bosnia. “We did not have snow for Christmas for 17 years here, and now is the time for wonderful white Christmas.”

