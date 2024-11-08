Biden to the nation: accept ‘will of the people’ and Trump win

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden on Thursday urged the nation to accept the results of the presidential election, saying “the will of the people” was clear and vowing a peaceful transfer of power following former President Donald Trump’s decisive victory.

“We accept the choice that the country made. I’ve said many times, you can’t love your country only when you win,” he said in the White House’s Rose Garden.

“I will do my duty as president. I’ll fulfill my oath, and I will honor the Constitution,” he added as Trump was on pace to also win the popular vote after surging in blue states and among men minority voters, something he did not do in his 2016 defeat of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. “On Jan. 20, we’ll have a peaceful transfer of power here in America.”

For four years, since Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 election results and told an armed rally crowd on Jan. 6, 2021 to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell,” Biden and Democrats argued to voters that the former president was a threat to democracy. They regularly slammed him for saying the 2020 election was “rigged” and Democrats were trying to “cheat” this year. He attempted to put out that fire on Thursday.

“I hope we can lay to rest the question about the integrity of the American electoral system. It is honest, it is fair, and it is transparent, and it can be trusted, win or lose,” Biden said, describing the now-concluded presidential contest as having been about “competing visions” and urging his countrymen and countrywomen to “see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans.”

The outgoing commander in chief’s speech capped a wild four-month stretch that began when Trump on July 13 survived a assassin’s attempt at a Pennsylvania rally and Biden ended his reelection bid eight days later.

The address also started two countdown clocks: One to the end of Biden’s long political career and the other until the start of a second Trump presidency around noon Jan. 20. Trump early Wednesday morning was declared the winner of the presidential election by The Associated Press and other media outlets.

The president addressed the country one day after the Democratic presidential nominee that he endorsed shortly after stepping down on July 21, Vice President Kamala Harris, urged a crowd of supporters at Howard University in Washington, D.C., to watch Trump’s actions like a collective hawk once he takes power in January.

“I know many people feel like we’re entering a dark time,” Harris said. “But for the benefit of us all, I hope that’s not the case.

“We will never give up the fight for our democracy, the rule of law, the rule of justice and the sacred idea that everyone of us, no matter who we are or where we start out, have certain fundamental rights and freedoms that must be upheld,” she told supporters.

Biden described Harris as his “partner,” saying she has “a backbone like a ramrod” and “true character.”

Bill Galston, a former Clinton White House aide now with the Brookings Institution, said Trump was victorious because his “theory of the case was broadly correct.”

“He and his campaign managers believed that it was possible to build on Republicans’ growing strength among white working-class voters to create a multi-ethnic working-class coalition,” he wrote in an analysis posted Wednesday. “He was right: If the exit polls turn out to be accurate, he made strides among Latinos and African Americans, especially men. He increased his share of the Black male vote from 12 percent to 20 percent and carried Hispanic men by 9 points, 54 percent to 45 percent.”