The U.S.’s top diplomat and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed Tuesday that the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar opens new possibilities for ending the conflict in the Gaza Strip but gave no indication that a 2½-hour meeting yielded an accord on what comes next.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on his 11th trip to the region since Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023, called for “charting a new path forward” that “allows Palestinians to rebuild their lives and provides governance, security and reconstruction for Gaza,” according to a U.S. readout of their meeting in Jerusalem.

Blinken’s discussion with Israeli officials included a detailed discussion of postwar scenarios, including a transition to unification of the West Bank and Gaza under the Palestinian Authority, a State Department official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Netanyahu, who has vowed to carry on the fight against Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, said that Sinwar’s killing by Israeli soldiers last week could help achieve Israel’s war objectives, according to his office. But he also emphasized the need for the U.S. and Israel to join forces against “the Iranian threat.”

The U.S. is pressing Israel to avoid hitting Iran’s oil-export or nuclear sites in its promised retaliation for Iranian missile strikes on Oct. 1., fearing that could trigger a regional war and push up energy prices.

On Tuesday, Iran reiterated that Arab states shouldn’t let the U.S. or Israel use their airspace or bases in their territories for Israel’s expected strike. Iran has warned them that, if they do, they’ll be potential targets in a potential counter-strike.

Blinken, who also plans to stop in Riyadh on this trip to consult with Saudi officials, is pursuing what will likely be his last attempt to achieve a halt to fighting before the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5. Yet the White House may have to be content with preventing hostilities from escalating before the vote, given that Israeli leaders are buoyed by their recent gains on the battlefield and determined to press on.

Gaza has been pounded by Israeli air strikes and ground attacks for more than a year since Iran-backed Hamas swarmed into southern Israel. Still, Hamas fighters are regrouping in part of Gaza’s north, spurring Israel to step up operations.

Israel-Hezbollah strikes

Netanyahu is adamant Israel will continue with its military operations against Hezbollah, regardless of international pressure for a de-escalation, according to a Western official who met him in recent days.

Most of Israel’s military force is now concentrated in Lebanon, the domain of Hezbollah, which has also been severely weakened by Israeli attacks and had most of its leadership killed in the last six weeks.