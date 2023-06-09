A Boise man has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the city of Boise and two police officers over an arrest last summer in a downtown parking lot.

Ty Justin William Werenka, 30 of Boise, filed the lawsuit Monday in the U.S. District of Idaho, the region’s federal court. The two named officers are Cpl. Norman “Denny” Carter and Officer Avery Westendorf, both then with the Boise Police Department.