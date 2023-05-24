Hundreds of bills awaiting action in the Oregon Senate are held in a battered bookshelf on the Senate floor, unable to move forward to a vote because of a protest by Republicans on Tuesday in Salem, Ore.
AP Andrew Selsky
SALEM, Ore. — Republican senators whose walkout of the Oregon Senate has prevented a quorum for almost three weeks said Tuesday they’re not coming back until the very last day of the legislative session next month.
The walkout, which began on May 3 ostensibly because bill summaries weren’t written at an eighth grade level as required by a long-forgotten law, has derailed progress on hundreds of bills, including a sweeping measure on abortion rights and gender-affirming care that the conservatives particularly object to.
