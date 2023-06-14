I-5 traffic stop nets 200,000 fentanyl pills, WA cops say
An Interstate 5 traffic stop over the weekend resulted in detectives finding 200,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside the vehicle, Centralia, Wash., Police announced Monday afternoon.
About 9 p.m. Saturday, a Centralia police officer stopped the driver of a vehicle on I-5 after he failed to maintain his lane of travel.
Suspicious about the driver, a K9 was called to the scene and the dog alerted police to the presence of narcotics, according to a news release.
The vehicle was then seized and subsequently searched on Monday by Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team detectives from the Centralia and Chehalis police departments, and the state Department of Corrections.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug 50 times more potent than heroin, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
1 dead in shooting at Kent Station movie theater
A person was shot and killed inside a Kent, Wash., movie theater overnight, local news outlets reported.
The shooting happened inside a showing of the new “Transformers” movie at the AMC Kent Station 14 around 12:30 a.m., outlets reported.
A 19-year-old was shot in what police said was a targeted shooting, KING 5 reported. Police have not made any arrests and said there is no danger to the public, according to media reports.
Man steals Intercity Transit truck. And that was just the beginning, Olympia police say
A 28-year-old Lacey, Wash., man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes Sunday after he stole an Intercity Transit pickup truck, then drove to an area apartment and assaulted a woman he did not know, according to Olympia police.
About 5 a.m. Sunday, an IT employee, driving a pickup truck, stopped temporarily at the downtown transit center and got out of his vehicle. When he looked back, he saw a man, wearing only his underwear, get into the truck and drive away, said Lt. Paul Lower.
Fifteen minutes later, police were dispatched to an apartment building in the 700 block of 11th Avenue Southeast after a report of a disturbance. The 911 caller there could hear a woman screaming in a downstairs apartment, Lower said.
The man had parked outside a ground floor apartment and began revving the engine, Lower said. The woman inside the apartment woke up, then saw the man enter it through a window.
The suspect, who was unknown to her, began to threaten her life. He then approached and punched the woman, knocking her to the ground and then tried to strangle her, Lower said.
She fought back and screamed as loud as she could, he said. The woman was finally able to exit through the front door of the apartment, while the man exited back through the window and was detained by police.
He was booked on suspicion of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, felony harassment and auto theft. The 45-year-old woman was treated at the scene and said she would seek further medical treatment on her own, Lower said.
Olympia bank robbery suspect is still at large, police say
A man accused of stealing from a credit union is still at large, according to Olympia, Wash., police.
About 5:45 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to Sound Credit Union at 3600 Martin Way E. after a report of a robbery.
The suspect, thought to be in his 20s or 30s, entered the branch, approached a manager’s desk and handed over a note that demanded money and implied that he had a weapon, Police Lt. Paul Lower said.
The man stole money from the credit union after getting the manager to go to a teller’s window, then left the credit union quickly. He was last seen headed north through a parking lot and some landscaping. The credit union is at the corner of Martin Way and Lilly Road Northeast.
The man is described as 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a face mask, black sweater and black gloves, Lower said.
WA to get over $370 million from lawsuit resolutions to fight opioid addiction
The state of Washington will get $371.8 million to fight opioid addiction after resolving a lawsuit against opioid producing and selling companies, the state Attorney General’s Office announced Monday.
Half of that will be divided between the state’s 125 local governments, which are required to use the funds for opioid remediation. The rest will go to the state.
Over $100 million will go to King County and its cities. Seattle alone will see about $26 million.
Neighboring Pierce and Snohomish counties will receive $48.2 million and $47.3 million, respectively.