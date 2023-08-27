LOS ANGELES — One of the features President Joe Biden cited in his plan to bring internet to every home and business in the United States by 2030 was affordability. But an important federal program established to keep broadband costs down for low-income households is set to expire next year.

The Affordable Connectivity Program has not reached everyone who is eligible. According to an Associated Press analysis of enrollment and census data, less than 40% of eligible households have utilized the program, which provides monthly subsidies of $30, and in some cases, as much as $75, to help pay for internet connections.