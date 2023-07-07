A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a collision with a Subaru Impreza at the intersection of East Ustick Road and South Montana Avenue, according to the Idaho State Police.

The Subaru driver, traveling north on South Montana at 1:26 p.m., stopped at a stop sign but started again before the motorcyclist, a 44-year-old Caldwell man, traveled through the intersection, said Nathan Madenford, manager of Idaho’s Collision Reconstruction Program. There’s no evidence to suggest the Subaru driver was intoxicated, he said, but the crash was under investigation.