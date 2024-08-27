Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
WireDecember 25, 2024

California residents on edge as high surf and flooding threats persist on Christmas Eve

MARTHA MENDOZA Associated Press
A section of the Santa Cruz Wharf that collapsed into the Pacific Ocean floats at a nearby beach amidst heavy surf in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
A section of the Santa Cruz Wharf that collapsed into the Pacific Ocean floats at a nearby beach amidst heavy surf in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)AP Stephen Lam
The damaged Santa Cruz Wharf is seen after a section of the pier fell into the ocean during high surf the previous day, in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
The damaged Santa Cruz Wharf is seen after a section of the pier fell into the ocean during high surf the previous day, in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)AP Stephen Lam
Birds fly past the Hermosa Beach Pier as storm surf pounds the beach on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 in Manhattan Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Birds fly past the Hermosa Beach Pier as storm surf pounds the beach on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 in Manhattan Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)AP Richard Vogel
Two surfers walk along the beach as waves crash in Seal Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Two surfers walk along the beach as waves crash in Seal Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)AP Jae C. Hong
Waves crash past a pier in Ventura, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Waves crash past a pier in Ventura, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)AP Damian Dovarganes
People pump water out of a boat in Santa Cruz Harbor in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
People pump water out of a boat in Santa Cruz Harbor in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)AP Nic Coury
People brave the rain and walk along the Manhattan Beach Pier to watch high surf on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 in Manhattan Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
People brave the rain and walk along the Manhattan Beach Pier to watch high surf on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 in Manhattan Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)AP Richard Vogel
Overturned boats are shown in Santa Cruz Harbor in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Overturned boats are shown in Santa Cruz Harbor in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)AP Nic Coury
Remnants of a bathroom that fell off the wharf are seen at the mouth of the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Remnants of a bathroom that fell off the wharf are seen at the mouth of the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)AP Nic Coury
Remnants of a bathroom that fell off the wharf are seen at the mouth of the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Remnants of a bathroom that fell off the wharf are seen at the mouth of the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)AP Nic Coury
Jeff Parker, wearing a Santa Claus hat, watches as a surfer rides a wave in Seal Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jeff Parker, wearing a Santa Claus hat, watches as a surfer rides a wave in Seal Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)AP Jae C. Hong
A man walks by overturned boats in Santa Cruz Harbor in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
A man walks by overturned boats in Santa Cruz Harbor in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)AP Nic Coury
A surfer rides a large wave at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
A surfer rides a large wave at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)AP Nic Coury
Recovery crews pump water from a semi-submerged boat in Santa Cruz Harbor after it was damaged during high surf in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (Santa Cruz/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Recovery crews pump water from a semi-submerged boat in Santa Cruz Harbor after it was damaged during high surf in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (Santa Cruz/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)AP Stephen Lam
The damaged Santa Cruz Wharf is seen after a section of the pier fell into the ocean during high surf the previous day, in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
The damaged Santa Cruz Wharf is seen after a section of the pier fell into the ocean during high surf the previous day, in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)AP Stephen Lam
Caution tape hangs near the entrance of the closed Santa Cruz Wharf after a section of the wharf collapsed into the Pacific Ocean amidst heavy surf Monday in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Caution tape hangs near the entrance of the closed Santa Cruz Wharf after a section of the wharf collapsed into the Pacific Ocean amidst heavy surf Monday in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)AP Stephen Lam
Damage to the Santa Cruz Wharf is seen in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Damage to the Santa Cruz Wharf is seen in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)AP Nic Coury
Trash and damaged boat parts float through Santa Cruz Harbor in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Trash and damaged boat parts float through Santa Cruz Harbor in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)AP Nic Coury
Visitors walk along the beach as high surf comes in Ventura, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Visitors walk along the beach as high surf comes in Ventura, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)AP Damian Dovarganes
Remnants of a bathroom that fell off the wharf are seen at the mouth of the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Remnants of a bathroom that fell off the wharf are seen at the mouth of the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)AP Nic Coury
Remnants of a bathroom that fell off the wharf are seen at the mouth of the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Remnants of a bathroom that fell off the wharf are seen at the mouth of the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)AP Nic Coury
Damage to the Santa Cruz Wharf is seen in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Damage to the Santa Cruz Wharf is seen in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)AP Nic Coury
People stand at the end of the Manhattan Beach Pier and watch high surf pound the pylons on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 in Manhattan Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
People stand at the end of the Manhattan Beach Pier and watch high surf pound the pylons on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 in Manhattan Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)AP Richard Vogel

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Persistent high surf and flooding threats along California’s coast had residents on high alert a day after a major storm was blamed for one man’s death and the partial collapse of a pier, which propelled three people into the Pacific Ocean.

And two other men remained missing Tuesday, one of them presumed dead, after being swept out to sea in central California, while the U.S. Coast Guard in the Los Angeles area searched for two others after their boat was found overturned earlier in the day.

The National Weather Service on Christmas Eve warned of dangerous, large-breaking waves of up to 35 feet. Its latest high surf warning expired at 6 p.m.

“Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties and beaches,” the weather service said in a Christmas Eve bulletin.

In Santa Cruz, where a municipal wharf under construction partially collapsed on Monday, most beaches were cordoned off as they were inundated with high surf and debris.

Residents received an alert on their phones Tuesday morning notifying them to “avoid all beaches including coastal overlook areas such as rocks, jetties or cliffs.” It warned powerful waves could sweep entire beaches unexpectedly.

Local officials said there could be further damage to the wharf, but no more pieces broke off overnight.

The wharf collapsed and fell into the ocean midday Monday, taking three people with it. Two people were rescued by lifeguards and a third swam to safety. No one was seriously injured.

Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley said in the weeks and months ahead officials will have to assess long-term solutions for protecting the coastal city from the impacts of climate change.

“Hallelujah that no one was hurt in this, which could have been orders of magnitude worse in terms of any injuries to human beings and damage to property onshore and offshore,” he said at a media briefing Tuesday.

“But I think we have somewhat of a question mark as we move through time,” he added. “And I don’t think we’re by ourselves. I think this is what coastal communities around the world are probably dealing with.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The structure was in the middle of a $4 million renovation following destructive storms last winter about 70 miles south of San Francisco.

“It’s a catastrophe for those down at the end of the wharf,” said David Johnston, who was allowed onto the pier on Monday to check on his business, Venture Quest Kayaking.

Tony Elliot, the head of the Santa Cruz Parks & Recreation Department, estimated that about 150 feet of the end of the wharf fell into the water. It was immediately evacuated and will remain closed indefinitely.

Some of the wharf’s pilings are still in the ocean and remain “serious, serious hazards” to boats, the mayor said. Each piling weighs hundreds of pounds and is being pushed by powerful waves.

“You are risking your life, and those of the people that would need to try and save you by getting in or too close to the water,” the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office said on the social platform X.

Building inspectors were looking at the rest of the pier’s structural integrity.

Some California cities ordered beachfront homes and hotels to evacuate early Monday afternoon as forecasters warned that storm swells would continue to increase throughout the day.

In Watsonville along the Monterey Bay, first responders were called to Sunset State Beach, a state park, around 11:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a man trapped under debris. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office believes a large wave pinned him there. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The storm’s high surf also likely pulled another man into the Pacific Ocean around noon Monday at Marina State Beach, nearly 13 miles (21 kilometers) south of Watsonville, authorities said. Strong currents and high waves forced searchers to abandon their efforts roughly two hours later as conditions worsened. The man remained missing Monday evening.

Further south in Carmel Bay, a man remained missing as of Tuesday afternoon after reports that someone was swept off the rocks into the ocean at Pebble Beach on Monday, local emergency responders said. The Coast Guard will “transition to a recovery search as ocean conditions improve in the coming days,” officials said in a statement. The ocean’s rough conditions mean the man is presumed dead.

Off the coast of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, south of Los Angeles, the Coast Guard searched for two people Tuesday after their vessel was found overturned. They had previously been reported overdue from their trip when the boat was discovered.

Related
WireDec. 25
American Airlines flights briefly grounded
WireDec. 25
Bethlehem marks second subdued Christmas Eve
WireDec. 25
Biden vetoes effort to add 66 federal judgeships
WireDec. 20
Immigration agency deports highest numbers since 2014
Related
Amazon workers strike at multiple facilities
WireDec. 20
Amazon workers strike at multiple facilities
House rejects plan on gov. shutdown
WireDec. 20
House rejects plan on gov. shutdown
Rejected budget proposal revived Farm Bill extension
WireDec. 20
Rejected budget proposal revived Farm Bill extension
Nuclear bunker sales increase, despite expert warnings they aren’t going to provide protection
WireDec. 18
Nuclear bunker sales increase, despite expert warnings they aren’t going to provide protection
Police say motive for Wisconsin shooting was ‘combination of factors’
WireDec. 18
Police say motive for Wisconsin shooting was ‘combination of factors’
Luigi Mongione charged murder as an act of terrorism
WireDec. 18
Luigi Mongione charged murder as an act of terrorism
Officials: Mysterious drones evidently no threat
WireDec. 17
Officials: Mysterious drones evidently no threat
Two killed in school shooting
WireDec. 17
Two killed in school shooting
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy