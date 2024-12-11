MALIBU, Calif. — Evacuation orders and warnings have gone out to 20,000 Southern California residents Tuesday as firefighters battled a wind-driven wildfire in Malibu that burned near celebrities’ seaside mansions, horse farms and Pepperdine University, the sheriff’s department said.

The “stubborn fire” is zero percent contained and has drawn some 1,500 firefighters, Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony C. Marrone said at a news conference Tuesday night. He said a preliminary aerial assessment estimates that seven structures were destroyed and eight structures damaged.

The blaze has grown to more than 2,800 acres — 600 acres alone on Tuesday, according to Marrone.

“This has been a traumatic 20 hours for the city of Malibu,” said Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart. The Malibu City Hall was in the fire’s path, so officials had to relocate to nearby Calabasas as a base for emergency operations, he continued.

Many major fires have burned in Malibu, and there’s now a familiar cycle where once-lush vegetation is charred.

“It burns, it grows back, and we’re resilient and strong,” the mayor said.

The Santa Ana winds had gusts that reached 40 mph and made for erratic fire conditions.

Capt. Jennifer Seetoo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said at a news conference Tuesday night that roughly 20,000 residents are under evacuation orders and warnings. Several shelters have been opened for displaced residents, she said.

Abigail Ballhagen and Bethany Kronlund, who are Pepperdine juniors and co-resident assistants, said evacuating other students from the dorms to the school’s library late Monday amid the fire’s smoke and encroaching flames was terrifying. Some 3,000 students sheltered in place on campus.

“Ash was everywhere, embers were everywhere,” Kronlund said.

Ballhagen added: “It felt super apocalyptic.”

The university later said the worst of the fire had pushed past the school. Michael Friel, a Pepperdine spokesperson, said parts of the campus had been “singed” but there was no major damage. The school canceled classes and final exams for Tuesday.