WireDecember 11, 2024

Celebrities and coastal residents flee from wind-driven wildfire in Malibu

No containment Tuesday evening on blaze that has burned more than 2,800 acres so far

Associated Press
A car drives past flames from the Franklin Fire at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
A car drives past flames from the Franklin Fire at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Flags fly under heavy winds before sunset as a plume of smoke from the Franklin Fire rises over the ocean Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Flags fly under heavy winds before sunset as a plume of smoke from the Franklin Fire rises over the ocean Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Malibu residents Florence Johnson and her son Brian enjoy the beach before sunset as a plume of smoke from the Franklin Fire rises over the ocean Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Malibu residents Florence Johnson and her son Brian enjoy the beach before sunset as a plume of smoke from the Franklin Fire rises over the ocean Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Smoke from the Franklin Fire rises over a ridge overlooking the Pacific Ocean Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Smoke from the Franklin Fire rises over a ridge overlooking the Pacific Ocean Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
A vehicle burns during the Franklin Fire on the campus of Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
A vehicle burns during the Franklin Fire on the campus of Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Embers fly as the Franklin Fire burns in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Embers fly as the Franklin Fire burns in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Firefighters protect a structure as the Franklin Fire approaches in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Firefighters protect a structure as the Franklin Fire approaches in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Firefighters are pushed back by gusty winds while removing fuel around the faculty and staff residences at Pepperdine University as the Franklin Fire approaches in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Firefighters are pushed back by gusty winds while removing fuel around the faculty and staff residences at Pepperdine University as the Franklin Fire approaches in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Water is dropped by helicopter onto the Franklin Fire, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Water is dropped by helicopter onto the Franklin Fire, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
The sun sets under a plume of smoke from the Franklin Fire rising over the ocean Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The sun sets under a plume of smoke from the Franklin Fire rising over the ocean Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Firefighters battle the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Firefighters battle the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
The sun sets behind a group of trees, burned by the Franklin Fire, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)
The sun sets behind a group of trees, burned by the Franklin Fire, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)
Th Franklin Fire burns behind power lines Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Th Franklin Fire burns behind power lines Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
A firefighter hoses down hot spots around a fire-ravaged property after the Franklin Fire swept through Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)
A firefighter hoses down hot spots around a fire-ravaged property after the Franklin Fire swept through Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)
A woman evacuates a horse as the Franklin Fire burns in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
A woman evacuates a horse as the Franklin Fire burns in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Students sleep on couches on the Pepperdine University campus, where a makeshift shelter was set up as the Franklin Fire closed in Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Students sleep on couches on the Pepperdine University campus, where a makeshift shelter was set up as the Franklin Fire closed in Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A burned hillside is seen behind the entrance to the Pepperdine University campus after the Franklin Fire swept through, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
A burned hillside is seen behind the entrance to the Pepperdine University campus after the Franklin Fire swept through, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
A firefighter sprays water on a home as it burns in the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A firefighter sprays water on a home as it burns in the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Smoke from the Franklin Fire fills the air on the Pepperdine University campus Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Smoke from the Franklin Fire fills the air on the Pepperdine University campus Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A charred hillside is seen after the Franklin Fire swept through on the Pepperdine University grounds Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)
A charred hillside is seen after the Franklin Fire swept through on the Pepperdine University grounds Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)
Vegetation around the Phillips Theme Tower at Pepperdine University is scorched by the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Vegetation around the Phillips Theme Tower at Pepperdine University is scorched by the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A firefighter hoses down hot spots around a fire-ravaged property after the Franklin Fire swept through Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)
A firefighter hoses down hot spots around a fire-ravaged property after the Franklin Fire swept through Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)
Firefighters battle the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Firefighters battle the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Water is dropped by helicopter onto the Franklin Fire, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Water is dropped by helicopter onto the Franklin Fire, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Firefighters are pushed back by gusty winds while removing fuel around the faculty and staff residences at Pepperdine University as the Franklin Fire approaches in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Firefighters are pushed back by gusty winds while removing fuel around the faculty and staff residences at Pepperdine University as the Franklin Fire approaches in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Embers fly in gusty winds as two Los Angeles County firefighters battle the Franklin Fire at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Embers fly in gusty winds as two Los Angeles County firefighters battle the Franklin Fire at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The Franklin Fire sends a plume of smoke into the sky Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
The Franklin Fire sends a plume of smoke into the sky Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Firefighters battle the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Firefighters battle the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Students evacuate from Pepperdine University as the Franklin Fire burns in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Students evacuate from Pepperdine University as the Franklin Fire burns in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

MALIBU, Calif. — Evacuation orders and warnings have gone out to 20,000 Southern California residents Tuesday as firefighters battled a wind-driven wildfire in Malibu that burned near celebrities’ seaside mansions, horse farms and Pepperdine University, the sheriff’s department said.

The “stubborn fire” is zero percent contained and has drawn some 1,500 firefighters, Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony C. Marrone said at a news conference Tuesday night. He said a preliminary aerial assessment estimates that seven structures were destroyed and eight structures damaged.

The blaze has grown to more than 2,800 acres — 600 acres alone on Tuesday, according to Marrone.

“This has been a traumatic 20 hours for the city of Malibu,” said Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart. The Malibu City Hall was in the fire’s path, so officials had to relocate to nearby Calabasas as a base for emergency operations, he continued.

Many major fires have burned in Malibu, and there’s now a familiar cycle where once-lush vegetation is charred.

“It burns, it grows back, and we’re resilient and strong,” the mayor said.

The Santa Ana winds had gusts that reached 40 mph and made for erratic fire conditions.

Capt. Jennifer Seetoo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said at a news conference Tuesday night that roughly 20,000 residents are under evacuation orders and warnings. Several shelters have been opened for displaced residents, she said.

Abigail Ballhagen and Bethany Kronlund, who are Pepperdine juniors and co-resident assistants, said evacuating other students from the dorms to the school’s library late Monday amid the fire’s smoke and encroaching flames was terrifying. Some 3,000 students sheltered in place on campus.

“Ash was everywhere, embers were everywhere,” Kronlund said.

Ballhagen added: “It felt super apocalyptic.”

The university later said the worst of the fire had pushed past the school. Michael Friel, a Pepperdine spokesperson, said parts of the campus had been “singed” but there was no major damage. The school canceled classes and final exams for Tuesday.

It was not immediately known how the blaze, named the Franklin Fire, started. It tore through part of Malibu, a community of about 10,000 people on the western edge of Los Angeles renowned for its stunning scenery of seaside bluffs and Zuma Beach featured in Hollywood films.

The fire burned amid dangerous fire conditions because of notorious Santa Ana winds expected to last into Wednesday. The withering, dry gusts sweep out of the interior toward the coast, pushing back moist ocean breezes.

Dick Van Dyke, one of many celebrities with homes in Malibu, said he and his wife, Arlene Silver, had evacuated as the fire swept in. The actor turns 99 on Friday. “Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo escaped as we were leaving,” said Van Dyke, referring to one of their cats. “We’re praying he’ll be OK and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires.”

Cher also evacuated from her Malibu home when ordered and is staying at a hotel, her publicist Liz Rosenberg said late Tuesday.

By Tuesday afternoon, meteorologists said the strongest winds had passed but danger remained — especially in the mountains — through Wednesday.

The fire erupted shortly before 11 p.m. Monday and swiftly moved south, jumping over the famous Pacific Coast Highway and extending all the way to the ocean, where large homes line the beach and rugged inland canyons are notoriously fire prone. At one point, flames threatened the historic Malibu Pier, but the structure was protected, officials said.

Nick Smyth, 43, lives on a farm in the Serra Retreat community, a short distance inland from the pier. His wife packed getaway bags as a precaution before they went to sleep Monday and a few hours later they heard a neighbor running down the road shouting about a fire. With flames “lapping the tops of the mountains,” Smyth bundled their two kids and fled for a friend’s house outside of Malibu.

“My son’s got a little bit of shellshock, he’s definitely feeling a little anxious,” Smyth said Tuesday. “They woke up to an inferno outside their bedroom.”

Power to about 40,000 customers had been shut off by Monday night, including 11,000 in LA County, as Southern California Edison worked to mitigate the impacts of the Santa Ana winds, whose strong gusts can damage electrical equipment and spark wildfires. Gabriela Ornelas, an Edison spokesperson, said service power was shut off to most customers in Malibu around 6 or 7 p.m. on Monday.

The Woolsey Fire that roared through Malibu in 2018, killing three people and destroying 1,600 homes, was sparked by Edison equipment.

While Malibu is known for its celebrity and uber-wealthy residents, Kasey Earnest, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Malibu said Tuesday that she’s especially concerned about the lower- and middle-class families, ranchers and farmers who make up the community, too.

“I refer to those residents as the heart of Malibu,” she said. “They’re just normal families — nobody’s landing a helicopter on their property.”

