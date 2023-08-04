CHENEY — A wildfire that sparked Wednesday near Cheney grew in acreage, but evacuation levels were reduced Thursday.

The West Anderson fire, which started shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, was burning about 35 acres Thursday, up from about 8 acres Wednesday night, according to a Northeast Washington Interagency Type 3 Incident Management Team news release . The blaze, which is about one-half mile east of Cheney and north of Anderson Road, has yet to be contained.

