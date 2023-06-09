OLYMPIA — The state Supreme Court will allow evidence found at the scene of a 2018 Rock Island homicide to be used in the trial of a 73-year-old man charged with killing his wife.

Admission of crime scene evidence has been under scrutiny for two years by defense attorney Richard Gilliland, who’s argued that an initial search of the trailer where Peggy Teulilo was found dead was unlawful because authorities hadn’t obtained a search warrant.