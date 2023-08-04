A rancher in Cusick, Wash., has agreed to pay $50,000 to settle a complaint against him for building an illegal dam on a tributary to the Pend Oreille River, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday.

Brock Maslonka built the earthwork dam in September 2015 on his 158-acre property a few miles north of Cusick between Highway 20 and the river. The dam is about 100 feet wide and 200 feet long, and continues to block Perkins Slough, which feeds into the river.