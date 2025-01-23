DEI executive order reflects nationwide shift

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump’s sweeping orders to end the government’s diversity, equity and inclusion effort mark a sea of change for the country, unwinding decades-long priorities for the nation’s largest employer — the federal government — and broader efforts to push the private sector to ensure its workforce is diverse and inclusive too.

Trump, only days into his second term as president, has shown with his wide-reaching moves that he’s willing to use all the levers of the government to fulfill a longstanding campaign promise and bring about a profound cultural shift across the U.S. from promoting diversity to an exclusive focus on merit.

Hours after taking the oath of office, the president signed an executive order ending diversity, equity and inclusion programs within the federal government, which he and conservatives have long condemned as discriminatory.

His administration then moved Tuesday to end affirmative action in federal contracting — a move first required by President Lyndon Johnson — and ordered all federal diversity, equity and inclusion staff be put on paid leave and eventually laid off.

The effort escalates a push Trump made in his last term as president and relies on the very same tools his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, used to try to promote DEI programs across American life by embedding the priority into rules for federal contractors and grant recipients.

Biden and his supporters cast DEI efforts as a way to ensure that historically marginalized communities are included and represented. Trump has branded the programs “discrimination” and said he wants to restore “merit-based” hiring.

Everett Kelley, national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, said the government already hires and promotes exclusively based on merit.

“The results are clear: a diverse federal workforce that looks like the nation it serves, with the lowest gender and racial pay gaps in the country. We should all be proud of that,” Kelley said in a statement.

Kelley called Trump’s actions “a smokescreen for firing civil servants, undermining the apolitical civil service, and turning the federal government into an army of yes-men loyal only to the president, not the Constitution.”

The Trump order directs federal agencies to develop plans to deter DEI programs in the private sector and at universities and list potential civil compliance investigations that could be launched to bring about that aim. It’s a marked attempt to chill DEI initiatives across the country, placing them in the crosshairs of the federal government such that even if conducted lawfully, private employers may be forced to respond to federal probes.

Shifting federal priorities between administrations of different political parties is nothing new. But the scale and speed of the country’s onetime embrace of DEI programs and Trump’s systematic effort to root them out is dizzying.

At the end of Trump’s first term, the Republican sought to ban federal agency contractors and recipients of federal funds from carrying out corporate diversity initiatives.

Biden rescinded that order on his first day as president and issued two executive orders aiming to stitch — throughout the government and the workforce at large — a sensitivity about bias and discrimination.