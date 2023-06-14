SEATTLE — Wait times for people in Washington jails to get into state psychiatric facilities continue to “skyrocket” five years after a settlement promised to prevent that from happening, a court monitor told a federal judge in Seattle on Monday.

In downtown Seattle, federal Judge Marsha J. Pechman of the U.S. Western District of Washington heard arguments in a civil dispute that’s gone on for nearly 10 years, regarding the rights of people in jail to access basic mental health services. Three more days of testimony are expected as the court, state officials and advocates try to decipher a way forward after years of a settlement agreement have not fixed the problem.