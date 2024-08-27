District judge pauses federal buyout offer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal judge in Massachusetts paused the Trump administration’s federal employee buyout offer ahead of its deadline Thursday, as the White House said tens of thousands of employees had taken the offer.

The pause, until at least Monday, came as part of a lawsuit brought by the American Federation of Government Employees and other employee unions, who argued the buyout offer violated federal law. At a brief hearing Thursday, District Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. for the District of Massachusetts ordered the program, referred to as the “Fork Directive,” paused so he can have “proper consideration” of the issues raised by the unions and the Trump administration.

O’Toole cautioned that he was not ruling in favor of the plaintiffs during the hearing.

“I make no assessment at this stage of the merits of the claims,” O’Toole said.

The offer, titled “Fork in the Road,” sent to federal employees last week, would allow federal workers to make a “deferred resignation” until Sept. 30. The offer said workers would retain their pay and benefits and be exempt from in-office requirements until the date of their resignation.

The offer was made as part of Elon Musk’s push to reduce the federal workforce via his so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

The email gave employees until Thursday to decide whether to take the offer. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Thursday that more than 40,000 employees had accepted buyout offers. “We expect it to increase,” she said.