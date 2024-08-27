Election means first test for changes to electoral vote process

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In the coming months, the main legislative change Congress enacted in response to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol faces its first major test — and election experts expect it to pass.
Many of those experts think that the new law, the Electoral Count Reform Act, made enough changes to plug vulnerabilities exposed by President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the election results in 2020. And they say it will be enough to reject efforts from Trump or other Republicans to dispute the presidential election results in court if they lose again this year.
Ben Ginsberg, a longtime election lawyer at Jones Day and Squire Patton Boggs who has represented Republican presidential candidates, said he felt the new provisions that specify how certification and court challenges would be conducted were a “big step forward” to resolving ambiguities about any post-Election Day disputes.
“You never know how any statute, let alone an elections statute, is going to hold up in an unprecedented situation,” Ginsberg said. “So you do your best, and the Electoral Count Reform Act is a huge step forward in clarifying issues that needed clarifying since the statute was drafted in the 1870s.”
The law, passed in 2022 as part of a bipartisan reaction to the attack on the Capitol, laid out specific procedures for presidential election certification, challenges and more.
After Election Day in 2020, Trump’s campaign brought lawsuits to attempt to stop the counting of votes in multiple states, encouraged states not to certify results in states Trump lost, engineered slates of false electors behind the scenes and backed members of Congress who objected to the results on Jan. 6, 2021, even as the Capitol was swarmed by rioters.
“The ECRA was designed to help avoid exactly some of that chaos that was created from ‘what if’ scenarios in 2020,” Justin Levitt, a law professor at Loyola Marymount University who served as the White House Senior Policy Advisor for Democracy and Voting Rights, said.
The new law changed procedures such as how states appoint presidential electors, how court challenges to the results should play out and the actual counting of votes on Jan. 6, 2025.
The ECRA mandates that states appoint their presidential electors on Election Day, unless a major event like a natural disaster occurs. The law also set the governor of each state as the official to certify the appointment of electors, which must happen by Dec. 11 this year — ahead of the Dec. 17 meeting of electors.
That certification can only be altered by a federal court, and the law gives courts a say in how each step of the process plays out.
The law sets up three-judge panels to hear election cases and gives litigants a direct line to the Supreme Court. It also prevents candidates from bringing claims other than those laid out in the law, such as the governor’s certification and transmission of the results, in that expedited process.
Levitt said that although the election is close in the polls, it’s unlikely that it would ever be so close that a court case could resolve it.
“It’s legitimately very, very close, but it’s not litigation close, and so the voters will decide this, rather than the lawyers or the courts,” Levitt said. “And to me, that means there isn’t a Mount Everest of a court case. The question presumes we’re in the Himalayas, and we’re not, we’re in Kansas.”
The 2000 election and the Supreme Court’s decision effectively handing the presidency to George W. Bush has made people think it’s always possible — not just when the election hinges on less than 1,000 votes in Florida.
“We are conditioned to think that you can litigate your way to an election result, because in at least some of our lifetimes, there was a black-swan occurrence where the margin of error vastly exceeded the margin of victory, and we all watched as absolutely everything mattered,” Levitt said. “When an election is 537 votes close, everything matters.”