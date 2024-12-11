The Boise-based nonprofit Treasure Valley Clean Cities Coalition is partnering in a new multi-state collaboration that is working to identify and connect sites for electric vehicle charging stations in the West.

The new collaboration is called ChargeWest, the West Electric Highway, and it is a partnership across eight states in the Intermountain West — Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico.

The goal of the project is to connect a network of electric vehicle charging sites along highways and scenic byways across the eight states, said Randi Walkins, executive director of Treasure Valley Clean Cities. That would reduce vehicle emissions and allow electric vehicle drivers to safely take long road trips through the West to visit scenic national parks or more remote attractions, knowing that they would have charging stations available along the route.

“The goal is to try to make a fluid, connected experience for electric vehicle drivers or prospective electric vehicles drivers so they can get from one part of the state to another, or one part of the country to another,” Walkins said in a phone interview.

Many of the organizations partnering in the project are members of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Clean Cities and Communities program.

Idaho isn’t alone. Four of Idaho’s neighboring states have a partner participating in ChargeWest, including Utah Clean Cities.

“The ChargeWest project reflects our commitment to clean energy and a sustainable future,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said in a written statement. “By investing in electric corridors and resilient grid systems, we are reducing our carbon footprint and supporting gateway communities that serve millions of visitors annually. As more visitors drive electric vehicles, this initiative underscores our dedication to preserving the Intermountain West’s natural beauty, including our 19 renowned national parks, while leading the way in electric transportation.”