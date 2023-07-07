PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — The federal government is chipping in about $130 million to support several Washington projects that range from replacing a storm-damaged breakwater at a Port Orchard marina to helping a Native American tribe move from ancestral villages threatened by rising seas on the Pacific Coast.

The money comes from a federal grant fund expanded in President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Democratic U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, and other officials visited the Port Orchard marina Thursday to discuss the spending.