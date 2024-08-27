Ferguson and other WA Dems prepare for new era of showdowns with Trump

After suing the Trump administration nearly 100 times as attorney general, Gov.-elect Bob Ferguson has an idea of what the next four years could look like.

Ferguson said Thursday he and his team have spent the last year preparing for the prospect of another Trump presidency, something that became a reality this week when Donald Trump was elected to a second term.

“We’re not just waking up yesterday thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s a Trump administration coming. We need to get ready for it,’” Ferguson told reporters during a press conference. “There has been a lot of work for many, many months from my team to prepare for this.”

That preparation has included reading the entirety of Project 2025 — an almost 1,000-page national conservative policy playbook embraced by Trump supporters, talking to other Democratic attorneys general, and quickly catching up his successor, Nick Brown, who won his election this week.

Trump will take office on Jan. 20, 2025. Ferguson and Brown will be sworn in to their new jobs on Jan. 15.

During the first Trump administration, Ferguson sued the federal government 99 times, including 36 cases led by Washington state. Those cases challenged Trump’s Muslim travel ban, his decision to revoke student visas for international students during the pandemic, and a host of environmental rollbacks. Washington only lost three of those cases.

He said Thursday he couldn’t speak to any specific actions the attorney general’s or governor’s offices might take because it would depend on what exactly they were fighting against.

Ferguson said he is particularly concerned about the federal government limiting access to reproductive health care, removing protections for LGBTQ+ residents and eliminating Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals which protects immigrants who came to the U.S. as children without legal authorization from deportation.

Washington has a lot of state protections already in place in these areas, but Brown said his team will be ready to tackle anything.

“We will be prepared for whatever comes and do everything in our power to defend the rights of Washingtonians, the people of this great state, and to make sure that when there is an illegal action, that we look very closely to see if we can bring a case,” Brown said.

On Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee called Ferguson and Brown “the best duo to defend Washington state.”